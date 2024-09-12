Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,486 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

