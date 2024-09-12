Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $24.19 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $24,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.36 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

