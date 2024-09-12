Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Yum China by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 413.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Yum China by 23,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

