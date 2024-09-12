Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $187,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

LYB stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.