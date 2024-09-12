Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 174,692 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,692 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mobileye Global worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 123,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

