Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,053 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $900.40 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.66.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

