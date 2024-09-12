Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,292 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,646,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $78.50 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

