Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,797 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 652,946 shares of company stock valued at $69,260,741. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

