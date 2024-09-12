Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,088 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in LPL Financial by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $209.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

