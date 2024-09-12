Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thryv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thryv by 2.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thryv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Thryv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.78 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

