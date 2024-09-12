thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.10

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 12802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.