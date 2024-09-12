Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1038 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

TPMN stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.02. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

