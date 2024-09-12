Tokocrypto Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.47 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $178.62 million and $13.47 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,727,643 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

