Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198,770 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $59,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TOL opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.