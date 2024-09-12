Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.73

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 902572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

