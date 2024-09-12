TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 2.1%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 213,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 684,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.45%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.41%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

