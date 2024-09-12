Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $276.25 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.80 and its 200 day moving average is $265.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

