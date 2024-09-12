Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $354.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $363.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.45. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

