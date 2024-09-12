Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 5.9%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 107,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 217,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 69,556 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $514,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.