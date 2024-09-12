Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
