Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

