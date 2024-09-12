Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Tri-Continental Price Performance
TY stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
