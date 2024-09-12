Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

