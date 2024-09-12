Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches Market Cap of $204.33 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $204.33 million and $323,019.68 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,461,957 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

