Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.34 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.