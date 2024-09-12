Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 228.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

