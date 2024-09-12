Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $972.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

