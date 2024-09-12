Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

CGIE opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

