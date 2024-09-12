Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

