Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

