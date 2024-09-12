Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 133.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 98 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Linde by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $465.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.18 and a 200-day moving average of $448.35. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

