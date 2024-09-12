Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,563 shares of company stock worth $3,412,764 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

