Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PIE opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2397 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.