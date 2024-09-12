TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Up 0%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. 8,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 22,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $70.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

