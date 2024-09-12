Truist Financial Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $42.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Aramark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

