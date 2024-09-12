Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $18.04

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $18.48. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 1,581,423 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
