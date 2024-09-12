Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $18.04

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $18.48. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 1,581,423 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

