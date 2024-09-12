Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 320,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 533,256 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

