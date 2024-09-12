Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.38

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 395287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Tuya Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $665.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tuya by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

