Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 712,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,747. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after buying an additional 1,135,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 801,837 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $8,829,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 278,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

