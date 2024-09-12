Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Hold.

UBSFY opened at $2.61 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

