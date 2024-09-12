Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Hold.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ubisoft Entertainment
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.