UBS Group Boosts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $64.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.62.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.