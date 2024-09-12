UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,013. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after buying an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

