UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 1,810,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,032,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

UiPath Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

