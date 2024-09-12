Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading Down 6.4%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.72. 1,160,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,100,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

