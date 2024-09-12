Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Trading Down 3.7%

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 18,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 74,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £180.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,558.33 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.54.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

