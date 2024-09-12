Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Volume of $95.85 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00011434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and approximately $95.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00107658 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.84911576 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1088 active market(s) with $142,945,364.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

