United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $48.47

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.47, but opened at $49.78. United Airlines shares last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 2,614,338 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after acquiring an additional 429,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $103,354,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

