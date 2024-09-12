United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

NYSE:UPS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

