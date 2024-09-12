United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 2,612.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

United Utilities Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,527. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

