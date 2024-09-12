United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 2,612.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
