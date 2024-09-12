UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells $19,894.68 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $19,894.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,226 shares in the company, valued at $329,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $306.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.15. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 65.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

