Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5989 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

