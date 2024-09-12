VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Lessened by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

